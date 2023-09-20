Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,060 ($50.29).

ITRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($54.50) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.31) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,192 ($51.93) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,485 ($43.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,549 ($56.35). The stock has a market cap of £6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,272.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,188.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,166.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.70 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,956.28%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

