Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 414,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of PPA opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

