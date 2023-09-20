Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $369.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.32 and its 200-day moving average is $349.25. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

