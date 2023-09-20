Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 99,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,662 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 361,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $147.20. 486,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,104. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

