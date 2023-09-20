Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 5.3% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

