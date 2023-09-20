Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ICMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,082. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

