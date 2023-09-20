iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $6,022,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $448.18. 277,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,940. The stock has a market cap of $346.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.18 and its 200 day moving average is $429.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

