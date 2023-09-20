iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

