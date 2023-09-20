iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Reduced by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,719 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 796,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,628. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

