iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $64.85.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

