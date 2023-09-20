iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Increased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $542,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,822,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $144,069,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 2,254,079 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

