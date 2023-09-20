iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,628 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises about 1.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 1.05% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $82,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,172,000 after buying an additional 5,448,980 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,452,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 811,473 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,482,000 after purchasing an additional 229,860 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

