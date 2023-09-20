iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Stake Lessened by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.58.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

