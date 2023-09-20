iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.14

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.14 and last traded at $74.96, with a volume of 1046476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.84.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.