iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth CMT increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 118,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 151.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

