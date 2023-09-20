iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $144.75

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.75 and last traded at $144.31, with a volume of 312846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after acquiring an additional 902,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after acquiring an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

