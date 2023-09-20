iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lowered by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

