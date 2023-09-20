iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $27,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.14. 187,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,969. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day moving average of $234.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

