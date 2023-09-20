iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,859,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,320,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,434,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 128,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47. The company has a market cap of $931.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $110.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

