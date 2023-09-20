iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

