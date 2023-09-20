iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.06. 83,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,171. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

