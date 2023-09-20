iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Boosted by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $113.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.