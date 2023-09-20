iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,079. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

