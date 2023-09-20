iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IFRA stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

