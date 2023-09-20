Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Holdings Increased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 11.19% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $128,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,138,000 after purchasing an additional 353,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after buying an additional 321,634 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,733,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after buying an additional 370,632 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 990,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.