JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JEPI opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

