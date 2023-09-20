JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF) Declares Dividend of GBX 23.75

JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.75 ($0.29) per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Mid Cap’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JMF stock opened at GBX 906 ($11.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.33 million, a PE ratio of -182.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 892.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 888.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Mid Cap has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a one year high of GBX 980 ($12.14).
