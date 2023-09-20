JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF) Declares Dividend of GBX 23.75

JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.75 ($0.29) per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Mid Cap’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JMF stock opened at GBX 906 ($11.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.33 million, a PE ratio of -182.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 892.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 888.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Mid Cap has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a one year high of GBX 980 ($12.14).

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

