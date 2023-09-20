JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Trading Down 0.8%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

