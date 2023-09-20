Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) vs. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Financial Comparison

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) and Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twilio and Just Eat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $3.83 billion 2.87 -$1.26 billion ($6.62) -9.16 Just Eat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Just Eat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -30.11% -4.85% -4.06% Just Eat N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Twilio and Just Eat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 3 13 8 0 2.21 Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twilio currently has a consensus price target of $70.12, suggesting a potential upside of 15.60%. Given Twilio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than Just Eat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twilio beats Just Eat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Just Eat

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

