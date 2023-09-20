Keel Point LLC Acquires 163 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $112.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

