Keel Point LLC Buys 547 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

