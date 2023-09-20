Keel Point LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,457 shares of company stock worth $12,273,577 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $784.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.65.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

