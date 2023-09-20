Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

ABT stock opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

