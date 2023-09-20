Keel Point LLC Has $558,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 469,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 166,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 44,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

