Keel Point LLC Sells 680 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

