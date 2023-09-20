Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 182 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in General Electric by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

GE stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.48. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.