Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after buying an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. International Paper’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

