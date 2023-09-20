Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,207,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $369.87 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.25.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

