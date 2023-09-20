Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $541.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.57. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,353 shares of company stock worth $20,858,635 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.15.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

