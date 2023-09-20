Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS FMAR opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

