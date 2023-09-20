Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.1164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

