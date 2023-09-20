Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

