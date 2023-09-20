Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,142,000 after buying an additional 144,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $341.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.94 and its 200 day moving average is $330.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.04.

About The Goldman Sachs Group



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

