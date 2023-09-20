Kingfisher plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.80 (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the home improvement retailer on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kingfisher Trading Up 4.1 %

LON KGF opened at GBX 215.30 ($2.67) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 296.24 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.26.

Insider Activity at Kingfisher

In other news, insider Bill Lennie purchased 70,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £159,600 ($197,696.02). 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.22) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

