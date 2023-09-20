Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,080,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 19,590,000 shares. Currently, 20.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KSS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 251,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

