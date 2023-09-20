Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director David Loren Neuhauser Purchases 7,030 Shares

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 7,030 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.87 per share, with a total value of C$41,266.10.

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 1,200 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,224.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Price Performance

KEI opened at C$5.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.36. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.84 and a 1-year high of C$7.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kolibri Global Energy ( TSE:KEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 55.12%. The business had revenue of C$13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 3.0204082 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.