Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $65,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

