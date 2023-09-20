Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $480.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $445.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

