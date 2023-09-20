Lantz Financial LLC Sells 110 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 41.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 27.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 33.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.