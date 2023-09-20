Lantz Financial LLC Sells 403 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.